Liverpool set to sign Man Utd target Yasser Larouci

Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign France youth international Yasser Larouci, according to the Liverpool Echo .

The article claims the teenager is also wanted by Manchester United, but is set to join Liverpool’s academy ranks.

The 16-year-old is a free agent having turned down a professional contract with his former club, Ligue 2 outfit Le Havre, where he captained the under-16 side.

The Algeria-born attacking midfielder is expected to now agree a deal with the Reds. If that comes into fruition, he would join the Merseyside club’s Kirkby academy and could find himself being coached by former England captain Steven Gerrard.

In addition to United’s reported interest, Larouci also spent time on trial at Southampton last August.

He reportedly attracted the attention of his Premier League suitors with his work-rate, pace and pressing skills.

Paul Pogba, Riyah Mahrez and Dimitri Payet have all spent time in Le Havre’s youth ranks.