Liverpool vs Tottenham betting tips

There is no doubting the match of the weekend in the Premier League. Second-place Tottenham Hotspur travel to Liverpool this weekend.

Spurs need three points to keep them within touch of leaders Chelsea, who are currently nine point ahead of them. Liverpool need to end a run of five games without a win and stop the rot quickly after dropping out of the top four.

Here are some potential flutters for the game as picked by the FootballBets Free Predictions and Betting Tips website.

Under 3.5 goals

Both sides need the win, but neither can afford to lose this one. Liverpool may be at home at Anfield, but they haven’t been a free-flowing attacking force of late and, after five winless games, will need to keep things tight to avoid being picked off on the break by Spurs. You can get odds of 11/5 on there being under 3.5 goals.

Spurs to win and both teams to score

Tottenham are in much better form than Liverpool and have a much better chance of at least keeping some semblance of competitiveness in the title race. Back them to win this one with both teams having found the net at 16/5.

Divock Origi to score anytime

Origi is still not a regular starter for Jurgen Klopp’s side, but he boasts a half-decent goal return given the bit-part nature of his role at the club. He has four goals so far this season from his 19 Premier League outings. It would be no surprise to see him on the scoresheet on Saturday evening, even if it was a late consolation as in the recent FA Cup defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The bookies have the 21-year-old Belgium international at 16/5 to score against Spurs.

Harry Kane to score first

Harry Kane is a versatile goalscorer and a knee poacher. Don’t be surprised if he is first to arrive on the scene if an opportunity to exploit Liverpool’s problems at defending set-pieces arises. The England international is 5/1 to break the deadlock at Anfield on Saturday evening.