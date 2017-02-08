Liverpool’s Adam Lallana agrees £150,000-a-week deal until 2021

Liverpool are on the verge of confirming a bumper new contract for Adam Lallana, according to the Daily Telegraph .

The 28-year-old and his representatives are at an advanced stage of talks over a new £150,000-a-week deal to keep him on Merseyside throughout the peak years of his career. The four-year contract will run until June 2021.

The report confidently claims the Reds will make Lallana the latest player they tie down to a new long-term deal and that the attacking midfielder will put pen to paper shortly.

Lallana moved to Anfield from Southampton in the summer 2014 transfer window in a £25m and has established himself as one of the club’s star performers since Jurgen Klopp took charge in October 2015.

By the time the proposed new deal is due to expire, Lallana would be aged 32.

Fellow attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho – another key member of Klopp’s team – was tied down to a new long-term deal last month.