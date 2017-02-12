Liverpool’s Sadio Mane reacts to his match-winning display vs Spurs

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane scored both goals as his side beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in yesterday evening’s Premier League encounter at Anfield.

The Reds lacked pace in behind opposition defences while the former Southampton man was away at the Africa Cup of Nations, but the speedy Senegal international’s threat resulted in two goals in two first-half minutes against Spurs.

Mane’s social media reaction to his exploits indicated that he was crediting either a higher power or the upper reaches of the Anfield crowd for his two goals.