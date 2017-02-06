Man City, Liverpool and host of Man Utd players remember Munich air disaster

Manchester City and Liverpool put club allegiances and past controversies behind them to commemorate the 59th anniversary of the Munich air disaster.

The plane crash on February 6, 1958, killed 23 people, including eight Manchester United players. Geoff Bent, Roger Byrne, Eddie Colman, Duncan Edwards, Mark Jones, David Pegg, Tommy Taylor and Billy Whelan lost their lives en route back from a European Cup match at Red Star Belgrade.

United led the tributes to those who lost their lives, with rivals City and Liverpool also posting remembrance tweets.

The thoughts of #LFC are with all those affected by the Munich air disaster. 59 years ago today, but never forgotten.#FlowersOfManchester pic.twitter.com/8UJwvTf3wK — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 6, 2017

Today we remember those who sadly lost their lives in the Munich Air Disaster. pic.twitter.com/gwgvhoZkDn — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 6, 2017

The current crop of United players also tweeted to remember their predecessors.