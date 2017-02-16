Man Utd belittle tonight’s opponents Saint Etienne on Twitter

Posted by - February 16, 2017 - All News, Europa League, Football videos, France, Manchester United

Manchester United have tempted fate by retweeting a video that belittles tonight’s opponents Saint Etienne.

The video, created by one of United’s sponsors, features United fans outside Old Trafford trying to guess whether the words they read on a card are Saint Etienne players or French food.

Given that United are already big favourites going into the tie, it is a bit of a strange move by United to ally themselves with a video that plays up to the idea of the Ligue 1 side being so unknown that it is hard to differentiate them from food.

Seems like unnecessary provocation and motivation for Florentin Pogba and his team-mates.