Man Utd belittle tonight’s opponents Saint Etienne on Twitter

Food or footballer? 🍗⚽️ How well do #MUFC fans know the Saint-Etienne team? pic.twitter.com/aDK6fIgJyn
— Marathonbet Man Utd (@MbetManUtd) February 16, 2017
Manchester United have tempted fate by retweeting a video that belittles tonight’s opponents Saint Etienne.
The video, created by one of United’s sponsors, features United fans outside Old Trafford trying to guess whether the words they read on a card are Saint Etienne players or French food.
Given that United are already big favourites going into the tie, it is a bit of a strange move by United to ally themselves with a video that plays up to the idea of the Ligue 1 side being so unknown that it is hard to differentiate them from food.
Seems like unnecessary provocation and motivation for Florentin Pogba and his team-mates.