Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho in regular contact with Neymar

Jose Mourinho is keen to lure Barcelona star Neymar to Manchester United and is in regular telephone contact with his, according to Catalan newspaper Sport .

The former Real Madrid boss is said to be harassing the Brazilian forward with talk of a summer move to Old Trafford and trying to convince him to quit Barca ahead of the 2017/18 campaign..

Mourinho’s personal calls to Neymar have been going on for weeks now, the report claims.

He has been selling the 25-year-old the vision of a switch to United, where he would fill what Mourinho perceives as a weakness in his team.

The Red Devils boss is keen to add more goals in the wide attacking positions. Mourinho’s side have been reliant on Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s goals so far this season, with the likes of Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford struggling to find the net with any regularity.

Neymar joined Barcelona from Santos in 2013 and has scored 95 goals in 171 appearances for the club.