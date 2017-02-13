Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho says he never considered selling Juan Mata

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says Juan Mata’s future at the club was never in doubt after his appointment.

The Spaniard’s United career was thought to be in jeopardy when Mourinho got the job last summer. He had previously been sold by the Portuguese boss in January 2014 during their time together at Chelsea.

Although the pair had not seen eye-to-eye at Stamford Bridge, where Mourinho marginalised the man who had been the club’s player of the year for the two previous seasons before the Portuguese boss’ return to the Blues.

But he insists that was all down to the way he wanted his Chelsea side to play and said that he knew all along that Mata would be suitable for the style of play he wants from his United team.

He told the Manchester Evening News : “When I come here people thought that Mata was in trouble.

“I knew that he wouldn’t be in trouble because one thing is the football I wanted my Chelsea to play and another thing is the football I want my Manchester United to play and Mata is adapted to the football we want to play.

“So I knew it since the beginning he would be an important player and I think he feels that confidence in me and he feels that confidence in the game we want to try to play, so he’s happy and he’s happy on the pitch and you can see that the way he plays.”

Mata, aged 28, has already played 31 games under Mourinho for United this season, including 20 Premier League appearances.