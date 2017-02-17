Man Utd defender urges Jose Mourinho to sign Franck Kessie

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly has told manager Jose Mourinho to sign his international team-mate Franck Kessie, according to The Sun .

The 20-year-old, who is reportedly also wanted by Chelsea, Real Madrid, Juventus, Roma and Inter Milan, has earned rave reviews since breaking into the team at Italian side Atalanta.

Kessie played alongside Bailly for the Ivory Coast at the recent Africa Cup of Nations. Mourinho sent scouts to the tournament to keep tabs on the talent, but has received a personal recommendation from Bailly, who reportedly sees the powerful midfielder making as big an impression as fellow compatriot Yaya Toure.

A United source told the tabloid: “Bailly has flagged his international pal Kessie to the club. He thinks he could be the new Yaya.

“He was watched during the AFCON and they like what they see. There is other clubs looking at him as well.”

The Red Devils are said to be considering a move for Kessie, who the article claims would cost around £25m.

Kessie started his career in his homeland with Cesena. He joined Atalanta in 2015 and enjoyed a successful season-long loan at Cesena last term.

The youngster has scored five goals in 14 Serie A appearances for Atalanta this season.