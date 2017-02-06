Man Utd fans convinced Anthony Martial is a goner

Manchester United supporters are worried that Anthony Martial will be leaving their club this summer.

Although the France international has denied reports that he is on his way to Paris Saint-Germain, United fans on social media are struggling to see a future for the 21-year-old at Old Trafford.

Martial was considered one of European football’s top talents when he hit the ground running after arriving from Monaco at the start of last season, but he has largely disappeared from the first-team picture under Jose Mourinho.

United fans are convinced that the latest indication that Ashley Young is now ahead of him in the pecking order is that final nail in the coffin for Martial’s United career.

That was a major topic of conversation on Twitter during yesterday’s win over Leicester City in which Young came on as a substitute for Marcus Rashford. In fact, some even spotted a pattern….

Ashley Young comes on in place of Marcus Rashford instead of Anthony Martial. There is something deeply wrong going on with Martial. Uh oh. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) February 5, 2017

NO ANTHONY MARTIAL AGAIN. 😢 Gotta horrible feeling he won't be here next season. Would hate for that to happen! #LEIMUN #MatchdayMac — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) February 5, 2017

That's a message to Martial if ever I've seen one, Young coming on for Rashford. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) February 5, 2017

When Jose brings on Young instead of Martial pic.twitter.com/1cSjZ0MVAG — tee (@drinkingtee) February 5, 2017

Would cry if Martial leaves tbh, Mourinho sending a message by putting on Young instead… — Numan (@numanm7) February 5, 2017