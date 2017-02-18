Man Utd fans think police are trolling Man City over Champions League attendances

Insp S – you may not believe me, but I absolutely wasn't trolling City fans! It was about fewer away fans expected to travel…honestly!! — GMP City Centre (@GMPCityCentre) February 17, 2017

Greater Manchester Police got themselves into a spot of both by accidentally taking sides in the city’s football rivalry.

A tweet from the account of the force’s city centre policing team reminded followers that Manchester City are hosting Monaco on Tuesday evening in a Champions League clash.

It added: “Not expected to be as busy as St Etienne, but you never know.”

Saint Etienne having visited Manchester for last Thursday’s Europa League clash with Manchester United.

Given that empty seats and a lack of atmosphere for European nights at the Etihad Stadium is already the source of a great deal fun-poking towards City, the piece of commentary was seized upon by United fans.

That prompted a police inspector to plead his innocence.

A follow-up tweet from the account read: “You may not believe me, but I absolutely wasn’t trolling City fans! It was about fewer away fans expected to travel…honestly!”