Man Utd name 20-man travelling squad for Saint Etienne game

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has named a 20-strong travelling party for tomorrow’s Europa League last-32 second leg at Saint Etienne.

The Red Devils are setting off for France shortly to defend their 3-0 lead from the first leg.

Despite his return to training today, captain Wayne Wooney does not make the trip.

Midfielder Ander Herrera is absent through suspension, centre-back Phil Jones is still recovering from injury while full-backs Matteo Darmian and Luke Shaw are also missing from the squad.

Young goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara is included, which explains why the squad is a bit bigger than usual. Mourinho generally only takes two keepers to European away games. It is not clear whether there is an injury doubt over David De Gea or Sergio Romero, or whether Mourinho is simply keen to give O’Hara the experience of making the trip.

Man Utd travelling squad to face Saint Etienne

De Gea, O’Hara, Romero; Bailly, Blind, Fosu-Mensah, Rojo, Smalling, Valencia, Young; Carrick, Fellaini, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Pogba, Lingard, Schweinsteiger; Ibrahimovic, Martial, Rashford.