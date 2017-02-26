Man Utd old boys celebrate Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s opener vs Southampton

Goal!!!⚽ absolute stunner from Zlatan #Mufc — Mickey T (@therealMickeyT) February 26, 2017

Former Manchester United players have been posting on Twitter to celebrate Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s opening goal in this afternoon’s EFL Cup Final clash with Southampton at Wembley.

The veteran Swedish striker broke the deadlock with a first-half free-kick.

Mickey Thomas, Phil Neville and Andrew Cole were among the former Reds to celebrate Ibrahimovic’s strike on social media.