Man Utd players issue rallying cries ahead of EFL Cup final

Manchester United’s players have been posting on their social media accounts ahead of this afternoon’s EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley.

Defender Chris Smalling shared a photo of United’s final training session at their Carrington training ground and said the squad is “game ready”.

Despite having being ruled out of the game by manager Jose Mourinho, Henrikh Mkhitaryan was looking forward to an exciting task ahead.

Anthony Martial posted a reminder of all the key details for the game ahead.

Young defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah offered words of encouragement to his team-mates.