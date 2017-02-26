Man Utd players issue rallying cries ahead of EFL Cup final

⚽ GAME READY ⚽ #mufc pic.twitter.com/WWQFpRsw4M
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) February 25, 2017
Manchester United’s players have been posting on their social media accounts ahead of this afternoon’s EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley.
Defender Chris Smalling shared a photo of United’s final training session at their Carrington training ground and said the squad is “game ready”.
Despite having being ruled out of the game by manager Jose Mourinho, Henrikh Mkhitaryan was looking forward to an exciting task ahead.
🔴🏆🔴
Exciting task tomorrow! Come on @ManUtd ! #EFLCup Final pic.twitter.com/SCy7U0i8Xt
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) February 25, 2017
Anthony Martial posted a reminder of all the key details for the game ahead.
#EFL Cup Final today! Come on Red devils @ManUtd 💪 #MUFC
⚽️ United vs Southampton
🏆 #MUFC
📍 Wembley
🕒 4:30 UK pic.twitter.com/VwMVNhp7qm
— Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) February 26, 2017
Young defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah offered words of encouragement to his team-mates.
Letsgo team @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/nRZGwZzU2X
— Timothy fosu-mensah (@tfosumensah) February 26, 2017