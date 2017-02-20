Man Utd revive Toni Kroos interest

Manchester United will launch a fresh bid to sign Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos this summer, according to The Independent .

Kroos, aged 27, was strongly linked with a move to United ahead of the summer 2014 transfer window, when he had apparently agreed terms with then manager David Moyes, but had a change of heart and instead moved from Bayern Munich to the Bernabeu.

But United are now reviving their interest in the Germany international, the report claims.

The Madrid hierarchy have vowed to reject United’s overtures, but the Red Devils reportedly plan to test the Spanish giants’ resolve by launching a bid.

World Cup winner Kroos ticks all the boxes for United in terms of manager Jose Mourinho’s desire to strengthen in key areas of the team and the club’s preference for commercially-beneficial, marquee signings.

Kroos has made 129 appearances for Madrid in his two-and-a-half seasons at the club to date, winning the Champions League last season.