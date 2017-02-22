Man Utd set to offload Daley Blind this summer

Manchester United defender Daley Blind could be one of the first big names to leave the club as part of a summer clearout, according to The Sun .

Manager Jose Mourinho has suggested he is not planning a major overhaul, but today’s report claims Netherlands international Blind is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

His place in the squad will reportedly be handed to Benfica defender Victor Lindelof.

Blind is out of contract in June 2018 and United are said to be in no rush to offer him an extension. Although he has risen up Mourinho’s pecking order of late, he is said to be running out of time to convince United not to offload him early in the summer transfer window.

Blind was signed by Louis van Gaal from Dutch giants Ajax for £13.8m in 2014. He has played in midfielder, at left-back and at centre-back for the Red Devils during his time at the club.