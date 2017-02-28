Man Utd sign Levent Gundogan

Manchester United have signed teenager Levent Gundogan, according to the website of his former club Connah’s Quay Nomads .

While Manchester City have Germany international Ilkay Gundogan on their books, United have moved to sign his lesser known namesake.

The Welsh wonderkid, aged 14, has spent six weeks on trail with United at their Carrington training ground and done enough to earn a permanent move to the Red Devils.

He has reportedly agreed a full-time deal with his new club.

Gundogan had been playing for the Flintshire-based Nomads Academy for two years and also turns out for the North Wales Development team. It was his four goals for the development team in a game against a United youth team at the start of the year that earned him his trial in the first place.

The youngster’s former club describe him as a gifted player who can operate up front or in an attacking midfield role.