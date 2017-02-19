Man Utd stars see the funny side of pitch invasion at Blackburn

Posted by - February 19, 2017 - All News, Blackburn Rovers, FA Cup, Manchester United

Manchester United’s players were seemingly entertained by a pitch invasion at Ewood Park after their winner against Blackburn Rovers.

After Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored United’s second goal in a 1-2 win, some of their travelling supporters spilled onto the pitch to join the celebrations.

Full-back Matteo Darmian shared a photo of the moment and joked: “Fans played with us today!”

Ashley Young had helped to escort a young fan back to the United supporters before he was whisked away by a steward.

Young said his “fatherly instincts” had taken over.