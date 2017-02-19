Man Utd stars see the funny side of pitch invasion at Blackburn

Fans played with us today!! Into the next round ⚽ #facup pic.twitter.com/qa68pAckSy — Matteo Darmian (@DarmianOfficial) February 19, 2017

Manchester United’s players were seemingly entertained by a pitch invasion at Ewood Park after their winner against Blackburn Rovers.

After Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored United’s second goal in a 1-2 win, some of their travelling supporters spilled onto the pitch to join the celebrations.

Full-back Matteo Darmian shared a photo of the moment and joked: “Fans played with us today!”

Ashley Young had helped to escort a young fan back to the United supporters before he was whisked away by a steward.

Young said his “fatherly instincts” had taken over.