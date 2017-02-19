Man Utd stars see the funny side of pitch invasion at Blackburn

Fans played with us today!! Into the next round ⚽ #facup pic.twitter.com/qa68pAckSy
— Matteo Darmian (@DarmianOfficial) February 19, 2017
Manchester United’s players were seemingly entertained by a pitch invasion at Ewood Park after their winner against Blackburn Rovers.
After Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored United’s second goal in a 1-2 win, some of their travelling supporters spilled onto the pitch to join the celebrations.
Full-back Matteo Darmian shared a photo of the moment and joked: “Fans played with us today!”
Ashley Young had helped to escort a young fan back to the United supporters before he was whisked away by a steward.
Young said his “fatherly instincts” had taken over.
My fatherly instincts took over, saw him fall over flat on his back, had to help him back to the fans https://t.co/OpaP1v4xWf
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) February 19, 2017