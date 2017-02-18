Man Utd could still Wayne Rooney this month

Manchester United could still offload captain Wayne Rooney to a Chinese Super League side this month, according to the Daily Telegraph .

The report claims that several clubs in China remain confident that a deal for Rooney can be struck with United before their transfer deadline passes at the end of February.

United boss Jose Mourinho has suggested that England skipper Rooney, aged 31, will stay at Old Trafford until the end of the season. But the long-serving striker has not started a Premier League game since mid-December and the Red Devils might reconsider their position if Rooney indicates that a move to the Far East is of interest.

He would significantly increase his earnings by joining a Chinese side and is said to have offers worth £32m-a-year on the table.

Rooney recently became the club’s all-time leading goalscorer. He has 250 goals in 549 games for United, who he joined from Everton as a teenager in 2004.