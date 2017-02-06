Man Utd’s Anthony Martial responds to PSG transfer rumours

Dont listen the papers it's wrong thanks Come on United 🔴 — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) February 6, 2017

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has taken to social media to give his reaction to media reports that he will join French champions Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

An article in today’s edition of The Sun claims that the France international has fallen out with manager Jose Mourinho and will be returning to his homeland with PSG in the next transfer window.

But the 21-year-old has publicly disputed that account. Writing on Twitter, he said: “Don’t listen the papers it’s wrong. Thanks. Come on United.” [sic]

The £58m signing from Monaco was one of United’s star performers last season, but has fallen from favour under Mourinho.