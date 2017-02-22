Man Utd’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Michael Carrick set to miss EFL Cup final through injury

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that he expects midfielders Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Michael Carrick to miss Sunday’s EFL Cup final clash with Southampton through injury.

Mkhitaryan scored the only goal of the game as United won 0-1 at Saint Etienne this evening to progress to the Europa League last-16. But shortly afterwards he had to be substituted after touching and stretching his hamstring.

And United’s problems got worse when veteran anchorman Carrick – another player who would have been a likely starter at Wembley this weekend – also had to be replaced. He was seen clutching his calf before ambling off the pitch.

Speaking after the final whistle, Mourinho said he thinks both players will not be ruled out of the clash with the Saints.

Although Mkhitaryan is in form, United have plenty of options in his attacking midfield role. Carrick will be harder to replace because Mourinho’s side have frequently looked ponderous without the Englishman at the base of their midfield this term.