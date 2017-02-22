Man Utd’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan reacts to his injury at Saint Etienne

Back in the country where I spent my childhood. So happy to have scored, but sad to have left the pitch that early. Fingers crossed #mufc pic.twitter.com/nDXczXCoIH — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) February 22, 2017

Manchester United attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan said he was sad at being forced off through injury during this evening’s Europa League win at Saint Etienne.

The Armenia international scored the winner, but later suffered a hamstring injury and had to be substituted. Manager Jose Mourinho has already confirmed he expects the former Borussia Dortmund man to miss Sunday’s EFL Cup final against Southampton.

Shortly after the final whistle, Mkhitaryan posted on Twitter to give his reaction to the injury.

He said: “So happy to have scored, but sad to have left the pitch that early. Fingers crossed .”