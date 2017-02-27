Man Utd’s Michael Carrick reacts to new flag in his honour

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has posted on Twitter to respond to a new flag in his honour.

The banner features the lyrics to his chant: “It’s Carrick, you know, hard to believe it’s not Scholes.”

Veteran midfielder Carrick said he had seen the flag in the stands at Wembley yesterday afternoon as United lifted the EFL Cup.

He signalled his approval via his choice of emojis after a fan had sent him a picture of the flag.