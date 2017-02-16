Mathias Pogba predicts Man Utd vs Saint Etienne

Todayyyyyyy vamossss hermanos🙏🏿💯❤️#pogbance #family #winners A post shared by Mathias Pogba (@mathiaspogbaofficial) on Feb 16, 2017 at 3:37am PST

Mathias Pogba has given his pre-match prediction ahead of the Europa League clash between Manchester United and Saint Etienne.

The last-32 tie sees two of the Sparta Rotterdam man’s brothers go head-to-head. His twin Florentin will be in action for Saint Etienne, while younger sibling Paul will be in the United team.

Pogba, aged 26, is hedging his bets slightly, but he clearly thinks it is going to be a tight tie, particularly when United travel to France for the return leg next Wednesday.

But he also notes that brother Paul’s side are stronger.

He told Le Parisien : “Manchester seem stronger. But Saint-Etienne have made a dent in the Europa League and they will be over-motivated. In the return leg, it will be balanced.”

Mathias moved to Wrexham during Paul’s first stint at United and then moved to Crewe Alexandra. He has also played for Crawley Town and Partick Thistle, but moved to Sparta at the start of the current season.

Tonight’s first leg between United and Saint Etienne kicks off at 8.05pm UK time at Old Trafford.