Mesut Ozil inists Arsenal are ready to face Bayern Munich

Next stop Munich 👈 #Focus #FCBvAFC #WeAreReady #UCL #WeAreArsenal @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/gWJCXmfnXJ
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 14, 2017
Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has taken to Twitter to insist that he and his team-mates are ready for tomorrow’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.
Ozil is heading back to his homeland for Wednesday’s last-16 first leg with the Bundesliga champions.
Sharing a photo of today’s training session before the flight to Germany, Ozil said it was “next stop Munich”. His hashtags accompanying the picture said “#WeAreReady” and “#Focus”.
Ozil will hope to have convinced manager Arsene Wenger that he is ready for the game. Media reports have suggested he might be dropped.