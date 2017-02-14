Mesut Ozil inists Arsenal are ready to face Bayern Munich

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has taken to Twitter to insist that he and his team-mates are ready for tomorrow’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

Ozil is heading back to his homeland for Wednesday’s last-16 first leg with the Bundesliga champions.

Sharing a photo of today’s training session before the flight to Germany, Ozil said it was “next stop Munich”. His hashtags accompanying the picture said “#WeAreReady” and “#Focus”.

Ozil will hope to have convinced manager Arsene Wenger that he is ready for the game. Media reports have suggested he might be dropped.