Photo: Alexis Sanchez returns to Arsenal training

Chilean star Alexis Sanchez was back in Arsenal training yesterday ahead of this evening’s FA Cup fifth round game at non-league Sutton United.

The former Barcelona man had been absent since last week’s Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich.

Manager Arsene Wenger revealed that Sanchez was tending to a legal matter in Spain. It looks like he will be available for selection against Sutton, but it remains to be seen whether Wenger picks a player who rarely gets a rest.