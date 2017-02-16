Photo: Alexis Sanchez’s reaction to Bayern’s fifth goal against Arsenal

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez was left disconsolate after his side conceded their fifth goal at Bayern Munich last night.

The Gunners lost their Champions League last-16 first leg 5-1 at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening.

After Thomas Muller scored the final goal of the evening in the 88th minute, Sanchez crouched on the touchline and place his chin in his hand as if in disbelief at how the evening had unfolded since he equalised to tie the score at 1-1 in the first-half.