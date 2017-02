Photo: Arsenal 2017/18 kits leaked

Photos have emerged that appear to show Arsenal’s kits for the 2017/18 season.

A home kit, away kit and goalkeeper’s kit are pictured. All appear to be manufactured by Puma and sponsored by Emirates, so that much tallies.

The home kit is red with white sleeves and trim. The red appears to be slightly darker than in recent seasons. The shirt includes a traditional collar.

There’s no collar on the away kit, which is in two shades of blue in a gradient effect.