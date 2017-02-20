Photo: Arsenal players in the away dressing room at Sutton

Not long to go now…#SUFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/z8LocI0FN5
Arsenal player’s have been making themselves at home in the away dressing room at Sutton United.
Facilities at Gander Green Lane are at bit less spacious and a bit less luxurious than the Premier League stars are accustomed to.
The room doesn’t look too crowded with Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Mohamed Elneny, David Ospina and Granit Xhaka, but the placement of the match jerseys shows that the Gunners’ players will be in close quarters soon enough.
Here’s some video footage of the Arsenal players arriving at the ground to prepare for kick-off.
The boys are in the building…#SUFCvAFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/LqoB3TAliL
