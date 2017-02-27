Photo: Arsenal star heads to Monaco

🔙🔛🔝 Sunny day off in Monaco – amazing place, but even better with some engine noises! 😉🏎🏁 #sun #sea #sm20 pic.twitter.com/KmuAhsiBZR — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) February 27, 2017

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has pitched up in Monaco.

Fortunately for the north London club’s supporters, he is there on holiday rather than to negotiate a move to the local Ligue 1 side.

The Germany international, who has been a key player at the heart of the Gunners’ defence since arriving from Valencia last summer, was pictured sitting on a wall overlooking the posh resort’s famous harbour.

Downhearted Arsenal fans urged him not to jump in spite of how their season seems to be unfolding.