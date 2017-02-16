Photo: Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez travels to Italy for holiday after Bayern Munich defeat

Alexis Sanchez has been granted leave with the club's permission. Travelled to Italy with his best friend today for a short break. pic.twitter.com/fJXctZFKDH — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) February 16, 2017

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has been granted leave by the club after last night’s 5-1 defeat at Bayern Munich.

The Chile international was clearly disconsolate after the thrashing at the Allianz Arena.

With the Champions League campaign all but over and the Gunners next game being the FA Cup fifth round tie with non-league Sutton United on Monday evening, Sanchez has been given permission to take a short holiday.

The former Udinese man has opted to travel to Italy to visit a friend.