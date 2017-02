Photo: Chelsea star at PSG training ground

With copacabana @davidluiz_4 toujours souriant 😀 A photo posted by Marco Verratti (@marco_verratti92) on Feb 6, 2017 at 10:36am PST

Chelsea defender David Luiz has been photographed at Paris Saint-Germain’s training ground.

The Brazil international left PSG to return to Stamford Bridge last summer, but he was back in the French capital this week to pay a visit to his former club.

Luiz was in the gym at the PSG training ground with his old team-mate Marco Verratti. The Italian midfielder posted a photo of him and Luiz in the gym to his Instagram account.