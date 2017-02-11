Photo: Controversy of Alexis Sanchez handball goal vs Hull City

Arsenal are in front against Hull City in the lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League, but they took the lead in controversial circumstances.

Chile international Alexis Sanchez bundled in the opening goal after the ball ricocheted into the net off his arm.

Given the Gunners man’s fondness for his two pets, the goal has already been dubbed the Hand of Dog.

It wasn’t deliberate, but given how often handballs are awarded when the ball inadvertently strikes an arm, the Tigers will not be best pleased.

But some Arsenal fans couldn’t understand what the fuss was about.