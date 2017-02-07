Photo: David De Gea welcomes a friend back to the Man Utd dressing room

.@ericbailly24 has returned better: he speaks better English, better Spanish… I'm glad to have you back! 😀 #mufc pic.twitter.com/F18UmOsrjf — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) February 7, 2017

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has taken a dressing room selfie with Eric Bailly to welcome the defender back to the club.

Bailly was away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Ivory Coast last month. Although he returned to the team for last weekend’s win at Leicester City, De Gea has offered a belated welcome back message to his colleague.

He said he was glad to have Bailly back, and complimented his English and Spanish language skills.