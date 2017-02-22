Photo: Florentin and Paul Pogba take selfies together ahead of Saint Etienne vs Man Utd

The Pogba brothers have been posing for selfies together on the pitch at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard ahead of this evening’s Europa League last-32 second leg between Saint Etienne and Manchester United.

The siblings had a pre-match walkabout on the turf ahead of the 5pm UK time kick-off and each whipped out their phones to take photos.

Paul’s United side have a 3-0 lead over Florentin’s Saint Etienne side from last Thursday’s first leg at Old Trafford.