Photo: Gent player tries to remove Mousa Dembele’s Spurs shirt

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele is infamously difficult to get off the ball.

The Belgium international’s strength and composure means he tends to glide across the pitch with some sort of magnetic effect on the ball.

In the opening stages of this evening’s Europa League last-32 second leg, Gent’s Brecht Dejaegere had his go at trying to dispossess Dembele. His tactics involved tugging on the Spurs man’s shirt until a fair portion of his torso was on display.

But, as Spurs’ official Twitter account delighted in confirming, Dejaegere still didn’t win the ball.