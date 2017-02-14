Photo: Harry Winks signs new Spurs contract

We are delighted to announce that @HarryWinks has signed a new contract with the Club until 2022. ✍️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/SGGVXAocnX — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 14, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Harry Winks has put pen to paper on a new contract.

The midfielder’s new deal ties him to the north London club until June 2022.

Winks, aged 21, joined Spurs as a six-year-old and is a lifelong fan of the club.

He made his debut in November 2014, but has taken on a more important role this term. He has made 19 first-team appearances already this season, including 13 Premier League games, and scored his first goal for the club on his full debut against West Ham United in November 2016.