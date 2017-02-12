Photo: Inside Chelsea’s dressing room at Burnley

A quick look inside the away dressing room at Turf Moor! 👀👌 pic.twitter.com/DjfkWBKX9o — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 12, 2017

The away dressing room at Turf Moor is decked out ready for Chelsea’s arrival.

The table-topping Blues face Burnley today knowing that victory would open up a 12-point gap over their nearest rivals, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Eden Hazard’s kit is neatly folded on a bench in the dressing room ahead of his imminent arrival. The Belgium international will also have a copy of the match programme to peruse in the build-up to the 1.30pm kick-off.