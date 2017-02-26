Photo: Inside Man Utd’s changing room at Wembley

This is the view inside Manchester United’s dressing room at Wembley for this afternoon’s EFL Cup final clash with Southampton.

The dressing room has been decked out in United colours, including the word United being printed on the floor and each player’s changing area featuring a poster incorporating an inspirational message from a fan.

At the time the photo was taken, a couple of players’ kits were set out ready for them. The shirts were wisely facing frontwards so that no early clues were given as to who manager Jose Mourinho will be selecting to start the match.