Photo: Liverpool banner demands ‘Klopp Out’ over proposed Melwood exit

WTF??? Outside Melwood Now pic.twitter.com/vgNC6QzBKn — The LFC TicketMen (@TheLFCTicketMen) February 22, 2017

A makeshift banner outside Liverpool’s Melwood training base yesterday called for manager Jurgen Klopp’s sacking.

At least one fan was seemingly upset by a proposed move from Melwood to take first-team training at the club’s Kirkby academy – and they were laying the blame squarely with Klopp and the club’s American ownership.

It reads: “Melwood to stay. Klopp out. Yanks out.”

Plan unveiled yesterday revealed that Liverpool are planning a £50m scheme to extend the Kirkby academy and turn it into a start-of-the-art training complex that will also house the senior squad.