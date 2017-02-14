Photo: Liverpool’s Brazilian contingent head to Wesley Safadao concert

With Brazilian singer Wesley Safadao in the UK on tour this week, Liverpool’s Brazilian contingent could not miss the chance to go to see him.

Roberto Firmino, Lucas Leiva and Philippe Coutinho went to London to attend Safadao’s gig at the O2 Forum. They took Spanish colleague Alberto Moreno along with them.

They Reds’ quartet went backstage to meet the man himself and posed for a photo, which Safadao shared via his social media accounts.