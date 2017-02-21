Photo: Man Utd come out for training – find out which players are participating ahead of Saint Etienne game

Manchester United’s players have begun their morning training session at Carrington ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League last-32 second leg clash with Saint Etienne.

The Red Devils travel to France later today, but first there was time for a final training session on homesoil.

You can see the players making their way out onto the training pitch in the photo above.

There are 23 players taking part in the session. They are David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Kieran O’Hara, Antonio Valencia, Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian, Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling, Marcus Rojo, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Michael Carrick, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini, Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

At the start of the session, 10 of the players have been training together as a group, prompting speculation that they could be the starting outfield players for tomorrow’s game.

They are Young, Smalling, Rojo, Darmian, Carrick, Rooney, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Martial and Rashford.