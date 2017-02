Photo: Man Utd reveal snow covered Old Trafford

A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on Feb 28, 2017 at 1:05am PST

Manchester United staff arrived at Old Trafford this morning to find the pitch covered in snow.

Much of the North West of England woke up to an unexpected blanket of the white stuff on Tuesday. And the Theatre of Dreams did not escape. The playing surface was not visible earlier today, with the heat from the groundstaff’s grow lighting equipment – which is supposed to keep the grass growing overnight – had not yet managed to have any thawing effect.