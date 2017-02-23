Photo: Man Utd’s Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia hit the gym

Trabajando con mi hermano.Working with my brother @AnderHerrera pic.twitter.com/hKvCNUZLzY — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) February 23, 2017

Manchester United pair Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia were in the gym today as they keep in shape ahead of this Sunday’s EFL Cup final.

Herrera was suspended and Valencia rested for the Europa League win over Saint Etienne on Wednesday evening, they were working out at Carrington today while their team-mates recovered from their exploits in France.

Valencia posted a photo of the pair and said he was “working with his brother”.

The Red Devils face Southampton at Wembley this weekend.