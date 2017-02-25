Photo: Man Utd’s Jose Mourinho pays sartorial tribute to sacked Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho paid tribute to sacked Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri by wearing his initials during his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s EFL Cup final.

In addition to speaking about the unfairness of Ranieri getting the boot just nine months after winning the Premier League title, Mourinho also donned a United polo shirt bearing the initials CR in tribute to Ranieri.

Mourinho is no stranger to being sacked shortly after winning the title having experienced the same fate at Chelsea.