Photo: Man Utd’s Paul Pogba greets brother Florentin ahead of Saint Etienne game

The battle of the Pogbas is underway at Old Trafford, where Manchester United midfielder Paul is taking on Saint Etienne defender and older sibling Florentin.

Ahead of the 8.05pm kick-off, there was a familiar reunion on the pitch. The pair shook hands and exchanged a smile and pleasantries before the game started.

Those pleasantries have now been put aside for a while, but no doubt the brothers will enjoy a proper catch-up after the final whistle.