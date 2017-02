Photo: Manolo Gabbiadini’s wrongly disallowed goal vs Man Utd

Southampton should be 1-0 up in this afternoon’s EFL Cup final clash with Manchester United at Wembley.

The Saints wrongly had a goal chalked off for offside.

In-form striker Manolo Gabbiadini tapped in from right-back Cedric Soares’ cross with the outside of his right foot.

The goal was disallowed, but replays show that United defender Chris Smalling was playing the Italian onside.

Team-mate Ryan Bertrand was in an offside position, but was not interfering with play.