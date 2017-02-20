Photo: Mesut Ozil posts plane selfie, rumoured to have been given break by Arsenal

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has shared a picture of him sitting on a plane.

The Germany international has been omitted from the matchday squad for this evening’s FA Cup fifth round tie at Sutton United.

Whereas fellow star man Alexis Sanchez is among the substitutes, Ozil is not involved and that tallies with the photo published to his Snapchat, which appeared to show him jetting out of the country earlier in the day.

Ozil is thought to have been given a break by Gunners boss Arsene Wenger. Arsenal are next in action against Liverpool on March 4, so there is plenty of time for a rest.