Photo: Mohamed Elneny returns to Arsenal training

Midfielder Mohamed Elneny was back in action at Arsenal’s London Colney training ground today after a month-long absence.

Elneny was part of the Egypt side that reached the final of the recent Africa Cup of Nations. The Gunners man was on the scoresheet in the final, but his side ultimately lost out to Cameroon.

In his absence, Arsenal have been short of options in midfield at times. No wonder manager Arsene Wenger looked delighted to see Elneny back in training ahead of this weekend’s game against Hull City.