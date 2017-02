Photo: Philippe Coutinho’s kneeling wall for Liverpool vs Spurs

Liverpool had an interesting tactic to thwart Christian Eriksen’s set-pieces during this evening’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds had attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho kneeling behind their wall to block any attempted daisy-cutter from Eriksen as they defended a free-kick.

The Brazilian formed his secondary wall in line with the near-post to ensure he was in the way if a shot was placed underneath the jump of the main wall in an effort to catch goalkeeper Simon Mignolet off-guard.